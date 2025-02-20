How do you like your pancakes?

As a child growing up in Rotherham, the main choices seemed to be to have pancakes covered with lemon, sugar or golden syrup (or treacle as we used to call it).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No prizes for guessing that my favourite was pancakes covered with thick treacle! Every Shrove Tuesday, my parents used to make a trip to their local Little Chef (remember them?), where they did a popular line in pancakes with all the trimmings. They may not have been the best pancakes in the world, but quick and easy service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The word 'Shrove' derives from an old English word 'Shrive,' associated with an act of confession for past sins. Shrove Tuesday is the day before Ash Wednesday- the start of Lent, 40 days of reflection, contemplation and sacrifice leading to the celebration of Easter Day.

Sweet things containing eggs, sugar and fat were commonly forbidden during the period of Lent, so Shrove Tuesday was the day to use up the food that would otherwise go off during the 6 weeks of Lent. What better way of using up sweet and fatty food than Pancakes- a tradition also carried out in many other European countries?

David Harris

In New Orleans, the Carnival of Mardi Gras is a mass celebration to mark the period before the start of Lent. Here, Shrove Tuesday is also referred to as 'Fat Tuesday'- maybe recognising the impact that these pre-Lenten treats can have on waistlines! So, throughout the world, Shrove Tuesday has become something of a celebration- the last day to party before the austerity of Lent. This year, Shrove Tuesday in the UK, falls on March 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many local churches will mark the day after Shrove Tuesday- Ash Wednesday- with quiet, reflective services including placing the traditional sign of the cross on people's foreheads, marking the beginning of this period of reflection and 'going without' over the following 40 days.

So, however you choose to recognise 'Pancake Day' or Shrove Tuesday in 2025- enjoy it! It is good to have our times of Festival. Just as it is important to recognise that there are times in life when we have to be that bit quieter, and think about those who are 'going without' so much in our world today.