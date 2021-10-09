Here's what is in store in today's Sheffield Weekend

You’ll hear from Dr Victoria Khromova, a typical Sheffield student who came here, studied here, loved it here and still lives here 11 years later.

That’s where the typical ends. She has just been crowned Psychiatrist of the Year by the private hospital she works for on East Bank Road and runs her own business called Emerging Parent, an online education and coaching service for parents.

Victoria was praised by the award judges for going above and beyond to ensure that young people received the highest quality care during their treatment in the hospital and also post-discharge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Marshall

Speaking to Rob Hollingworth, Victoria explains why teamwork is such an essential part of the the service her hospital provides.

Today’s supplement also features the incredible story of Kate McNeil, who caused a media storm when she challenged a court ruling that ordering that her father’s bull, Boxster, should be put down.

The case, which has parallels to Geronimo the alpaca, was contested because Kate did not believe the test results showing Boxster had bovine tuberculosis were accurate.

Kate won the battle in the High Court to save him from slaughter, unmasking what appeared to have been a cover-up to a botched test in a government department.

She says the media lost interest following the verdict so wrote a book called Boxster’s Story because people kept asking her what had happened.

The legal battle to save Boxster changed her life, and has led to her running a cattle farm.

And Sheffield artist Emma Jane Barnsley explains how she spent lockdown with a bear in her garden.

As you might have guessed, it wasn’t a real bear – she was working on one of the Bears of Sheffield for the The Children’s Hospital Charity's popular sculpture trail, which came to an end earlier this week.

There is also plenty of retro content, including memories of Hofbrauhaus on Eyre Street in the city centre, a Sheffield venue that was popular in the 1970s, where Oktoberfest was celebrated all year round.