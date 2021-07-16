Here is just a taste of what you can expect to find in Saturday's Sheffield Weekend

This month, Heeley City Farm is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The not-for-profit charity, which is based on a working farm, has helped scores of animals and vulnerable people over the last four decades and has become a Sheffield institution, which is well-loved by many.

We take a look back at some of the incredible work carried about by the farm, and have also sampled some of the delicious vegetarian and vegan food on offer at their café to give you a taste of what to expect time you visit.

Sarah Marshall

I’d love to hear your memories of visiting Heeley City Farm, and please share them with me via my email address at: [email protected]

A feature from Rob Hollingworth details the incredible story of photographer Robert Dinwoodie, who was just 18-years-old when a horrific car crash changed his life forever.

Robert was a backseat passenger in a car which was on Rustlings Road as it was snowing. The car hit a speed bump and took off, hitting a tree, going through the railings and into Endcliffe Park. One friend got out, Robert and another friend were left unconscious.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and can remember nothing of it. It was March 2006, and he is still living with the impact of the crash today.

Robert was allowed home from hospital after three months, but it took him years to get to the stage where he could live independently.

In the intervening period, Robert discovered photography which has given him something therapeutic to focus on, and he now hopes to make it his career.

I spoke to Sheffield jewellery designer, Danielle Parker-Jessop who began making her own jewellery as a way to add a pop of colour to her clothes after giving birth to her son Reuben.

She found she couldn’t afford the kind of jewellery she wanted to wear, so set about teaching herself how to make it herself.

Today, she has her own jewellery business, specialising in laser cut, acrylic pieces that are fun and colourful.