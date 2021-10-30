Here is a taste of the great stories featured inside today's Sheffield Weekend

The colourful and detailed artwork of Joe Scarborough, which beautifully reflects the world around him and has been compared to that of L.S Lowry, will be recognised by many of you.

The former miner speaks to Rob Hollingworth about his unexpected move into painting after a workplace accident forced him into a career change.

Joe, now aged 84, has experienced many peaks and troughs in his artistic career, but today his work can now rake in £20,000.

He’s currently working on a canvas which will celebrate Attercliffe and the Olympic Legacy Park, which will tour Olympic venues after its stint in Sheffield.

You’ll also be able to learn all about author Victoria Baddon, whose own life is quite a story in itself.

Born in Oughtibridge, Victoria has previously worked as an actress and in addition to roles in Emmerdale and Last of the Summer Wine, she has also filmed with Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson in the romantic drama Last Chance Harvey.

Lockdown pushed her into writing because of having spare time, and her self-published book On You Go, is based in a Sheffield park.

The book circles around Rosie and her family who live through past secrets, love, murder and romance all centred in the magical woods of the old Glen Howe Park, a real green space based in Wharncliffe Side which covers an area of 19 acres in the valley of the Tinker Brook.

Also included within today’s edition is the story of tea lovers Owen Terry and Marc Riley who founded Sheffield business, Batch Tea, after meeting each other while backpacking across Australia.

Their travels took them to the East Coast of Australia, and when they reached Sydney, their talk of all things tea-related evolved into them ‘discussing a tea business,’ says Owen.

"It was obviously a shared interest. We’ve both benefited from growing up in the UK and having tea from a young age, having it coursing through our veins,” Owen added.

After travelling around different tea-producing regions, dipping into other lines of work and starting families the pair finally started their business in 2018.