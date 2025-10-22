Halloween- trick or treat?

It's that time of year again! My in-box is filling up with invites to buy all kinds of stuff for Halloween:

'Boo! No tricks, always treats,' claims one well known clothing shop, 'Scarily good dress up costumes.'

'Scary Halloween treats,' says another well known retailer.

I am never sure how to respond to modern day Halloween. A part of me thinks it's all harmless fun:

David Harris

It helps retailers sell things before the Christmas season gets well and truly underway.

What's wrong with children (and adults) dressing up as witches or wizards, and having fun pretending to scare each other?

I don't have to answer the door if local kids knock asking for 'treats' or 'tricks.'

And yet, having been brought up in a South Yorkshire Christian family, the modern concept of Halloween was seen as something to be avoided at all costs:

It was seen as playing around with evil spirits.

It was potentially dangerous.

We shouldn't be glorifying ghosts and 'ghoulies.'

And it's an American export, isn't it? We should stick to wholesome British traditions - like apple bobbing!

I tried (unsuccessfully) to steer my own children away from modern day Halloween activities- surely they would prefer to go to a church social! The answer was 'No thanks, Dad!'

In fact, Halloween has religious, and later Christian roots.

2,000 years ago, an ancient Celtic festival marked a specific day in the year when the gap between our world and the spirit world was believed to have narrowed. This was thought to make it easier for the spirits of the dead to return. Rather than being seen as scary, this special day was seen as a reason to celebrate being close to loved ones who had passed away.

In the Christian tradition, Halloween comes from 'All Hallows Eve'- the word Hallow being an old English word meaning Saint. In today's Christian calendar, 'All Saints Day' is celebrated on November 1, remembering the saints who have left this world. The day before, October 31, is All Saints Eve or All Hallows Eve- Halloween. Many churches have special services at this time of the year when they remember, with love, those who have died.

'Trick or Treat' can be traced back to Medieval England when people would go from door to door on All Saint's Day offering to pray or sing in memory of loved ones who had died- in exchange for food! If no 'treat' was given, a 'trick' or mischief would be played on the householders.

Halloween this year is on Friday October 31- the 'eve' before we celebrate All Saints Day. Whichever way we choose to mark it, we can all use this year's All Saints Day and All Saints Eve to remember- and feel especially close to- those we have loved who are no longer with us.