“Good luck enforcing it”- Readers’ have their say on a ‘lockdown for the unvaccinated’

Here are a selection of their comments and responses:

Hayley Ross said, “Good luck trying to enforce that. Free country means people have the right to do what (to a certain extent) they want. If people don't want the vaccine it their choice their life their gamble (maybe depends what u believe). No one should be forced to do something they don't want to do.”

Chris Hellewell followed up, with a short take on the discussion, “Good luck enforcing it.”

COLOGNE, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 30: Hundreds of people, many wearing protective face masks, walk through the main shopping street Hohe Strasse during the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on November 30, 2021 in Cologne, Germany. Countries in Central Europe are struggling to rein in Covid infection rates that have skyrocketed in recent weeks, in many cases to record levels. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Corinne Hammond replied with, “Absolutely not! If free will and choice is taken away in this instance where does it stop! Before anyone else starts… I have received BOTH vaccinations because I CHOSE to, I do not agree with forcing people who after consideration have decided against it to have it!”

Fiona McCormick said, “I am all covered. Both vaccines made me really ill. It completly knocked me over I was flat in bed for 3 days after each one. But I want to travel so I had them. I do not want all the hassle. I have booked a week away in England in January but I am not really looking forward to it.”

One of the divisive responses came from Mark Watts, who simply said, “Just get vaccined and let’s all get on with our lives”. This split opinion with some laughing responses, thumbs up approvals and some angry face emojis.

Amanda Whiteley added her take saying, “That's not what they have said.... they said they are working on getting that policy throu for Feb time incase its needed.” We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it has already gone through and it was also reported here.

Beverley Hardware was firm in her views, saying “No, I don’t, its just soo disgusting forcing people into a corner. I’m fully jabbed myself but refuse one every few months if it comes in, if its not working now it never will?”

Sammi Maguire added her thoughts, “So, it goes from having a choice of what's put into your body to been given no choice absolutely disgusting.” Regular commentor Eugene Solomon responded saying, “Why do you want the choice to infect people with a virus?” and Kaz Gipson said, “not at all, you still have a choice, you also need to accept as the vaccinated do when they accept the tiny risk of a side effect or 2 that choices have consequences. Welcome to yours.”

It all got a little heated after Kim Furniss responded to Mr Solomon, saying “I think you clearly are missing a lot of very factual information about the vaccines on the Gov Website. You will find you can get infected from anyone regardless of their vaccination status”. And Loueena West added, “end of the day it should be down to the people if they want to have it or not”. Mr Solomon responded once more, “But the chances are greatly reduced - how hard is that to grasp? You can still die in a car accident if you're wearing a seatbelt, but the chances of doing so are much less than if you weren't wearing a seatbelt. Same thing.”

James Sheff seems to be taking it in his stride and doesn’t seem too fussed about this rule ever coming to England saying, “Yaaaaayyyyy no more queuing in Primark with missus.”

Liam Clarke responded with one of the most popular comments, “People who are vaccinated don't have to prove they are negative so can happily be carrying covid around with them. People who are unvaccinated have to prove they are negative of covid so therefore know they are clear but aren't allowed anywhere. How anybody can't see that is ridiculous is beyond me.”

It’s clear that views are split on the matter and with talk of a possible ‘Plan B’ coming into play in England, we may not have as strict restrictions as those seen in Germany but it’s being reported that some more restrictions could well be coming into play.