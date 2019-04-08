This letter written to the Star was sent in by Mandy Berry, Hadleigh, Suffolk

Today I met the local lad Tony who tends to the memorial at Endcliffe Park. I watched the amazing fly past that was on the BBC news in my home in Hadleigh, Suffolk.

We are on our holidays in Parwich, Derbyshire and decided to take a trip to see the memorial that Tony goes to every day. I couldn't believe my eyes when we got there to see the man himself.

We got chatting about the amazing things he does and he was telling us how he has been invited to London for St George’s day.

Then we got talking about how he doesn't have anything suitable to wear to attend such an outing. My husband gave him a few quid to say thank you for what he is doing, but it's been on my mind all day.

Come on, there must be an outfitters for gents in Sheffield that would be so kind as to get him kitted up for that day free of charge.

Please make this Suffolk woman happy and get Tony suited and booted for his big day.