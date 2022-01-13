"Get real Mr Johnson, and lead by example" - Readers' give their thoughts on Boris Johnson's 'BYOB party' apology

The nation and MPs are furious and many are calling on him to resign. The Labour leader Keir Starmer slammed Boris Johnson, saying that he 'is a man without shame' He added that the British public think the Prime Minister is 'lying through his teeth'. We asked our readers if it was time for Boris Johnson to resign? This is what they had to say on the matter:

Jean Hepplestone is of the opinion that time’s up for Boris, saying ”Yes he should out of respect for the people who weren't allowed to spend time with dying loved ones. He has shown utter contempt, and once again its a rule for one part of society and a rule for another.”

Another of our readers, Daphne Oxford, was not mincing her words at all. “Politicians seem to think that if they apologize, that makes up for their misdemeanors. In my eyes it certainly doesn't. Politicians and especially the Prime Minister are our creme de la creme and should be beyond any bad or careless behaviour. Get real Mr Johnson, and lead by example.” A point that many of our readers agreed with.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AYLESBURY, ENGLAND - JULY 28: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he meets Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at Chequers on July 28, 2021 in Aylesbury, England. President Uhura Kenyatta of Kenya is in the UK to attend the Global Education Summit Financing GPE held in the coming days. (Photo by Peter Cziborra - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Do as I say not do as I do, has been a policy adopted by the Conservatives for years since Margaret Thatcher was in power”, says Kevin Eason and he continued stating that “ it’s about time he fell on his sword and called an election, apologies won’t take away the hurt he and his cronies have inflicted on normal working people.” Kevin’s words were met with approval from a number of readers.

Pamela Taylor Nixon didn’t buy into his apology, “I think he is worried for his job NOT for his people. I think p45 on its way”

Quite rightly people were angry, Kathleen ‘Madhatter’ Thorpe added the comment, “How can they sack unvaccinated staff who at that time were risking their own lives with inadequate ppe ..whilst he sat in the sun..boozing..sack him not them”

Corinne Hammond added, “Let’s not forget they’re only sorry because they’ve been caught.”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 7: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, and Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid attend a news conference in Downing Street on September 7, 2021 in London, England. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined plans to raise taxes to pay for reforms to the social care system and the recovery of the NHS after the pandemic. (Photo by Toby Melville-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Ben Johnson is very clear in what he thinks should happen, “I want him to resign, and then when everything else comes to light; the fraudulent PPE contracts, the misconduct in public office, the breaking of the Ministerial Code, the misappropriation of public funds etc, I want to see him handcuffed in the cock.” I mean, you can’t argue with that take and many didn’t with Ben receiving a number of heart emojis in response.

Understandably, some readers spoke out in support of Boris Johnson, Wendy Finch said that the “Press are so agressive, who would want his job? Think he’s fine!!”

Christine Walker responded with “Yes he's made mistakes but can't see anyone who could do any better. He's had a rough ride since he was elected, first Brexit then Covid. Give him a break.” A response that was met with a number of laughing emojis and a few responses that firmly disagreed with Christine’s take.

"No matter what Borris said Starmar would never agree”, wrote Barry Smith who also added, “I just hope that he never becomes PM. I am not a fan of Borris but he is far better than any Labour candidate.”

Some of our readers didn’t offer a comment on the Prime Minister’s actions, and instead lamented the state of the political landscape:

Pete Brown opined that “There's not one mp even close to being suitable for pm maybe further down the line there may be one budding mp that could, but one thing's for sure Johnson's never been anywhere near suitable and the opposition is just as bad there's way too much greed - in other words we are f####d!”

Susan Dyson kept it short, “No, I wouldn’t vote for Labour.”

The most responded to comment of all with 55 reactions, Sarah Skinner commented “No he should stay where he is and that's Downing Street. He's doing a cracking job far better than slimey Starmer.” I’m not sure if this is a serious response though.

Finally, Jonathan Jones shared his thoughts, “He has to go and we need a general election as soon as possible to sweep these dreadful people from power. Time to chuck the Eton mess in the bin.”