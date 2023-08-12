We asked our readers on social media what they thought Sheffield was best known for, and we received more than 600 responses.
There’s a lot to be proud of and plenty of claims to fame but there were certainly more there were mentioned than others, for example steel and Henderson’s Relish - but some might also surprise you. Below are just some of the things that Sheffield is famous for, according to our readers.
1. Proud to be from Sheffield
There's a lot of reasons people will have heard of Sheffield.
2. The Full Monty
The Full Monty was voted high up on the list by Sheffielders. The film, released back in 1997, was shot around much of the city, including The Blake Hotel, on Blake Street (pictured), Fir Vale, Hillsborough, and Attercliffe. Sheffield was put on the map once again when Disney+ released an eight-part series reboot of the iconic film earlier this year.
Image: Thomas Duke @steppingthroughfilm Photo: Copyright Thomas Duke @steppingthroughfilm
3. Football!
With Sheffield United FC now in the Premier League, and Sheffield Wednesday FC in the Championship, these clubs have made Sheffield proud. The city is also home to the world's first football club, Sheffield FC.
4. Henderson's Relish
It's been a Sheffield staple for nearly 140 years, and it goes with absolutely everything. You are bound to find it in almost every kitchen cupboard in the city. And if you ask anyone, Henderson's Relish is undisputedly better than its southern rival Worcestershire Sauce. Photo: Simon Hulme