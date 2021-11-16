Editor: When much is being said but nothing actually heard

Time to restore some pride in our public transport?

In fact, the louder the noise, clamour and frustration grows the less action we actually see.

It is almost as if the politicians are so far removed from the public that they don’t hear their words. If not, perhaps they just prefer to block them out. After all, most jobs would be easier to do if it wasn’t for those pesky folk demanding better – although I’m not sure that is a great way to win elections.

So HS2 isn’t coming to Sheffield. We have suspected that for weeks now but it seems the confirmation U-turn will actually take place on Thursday. This government is far, far more reliable at reversing policy and breaking election promises than it is at levelling up. And on we go not only as the biggest station without electrification in Europe but without any promises of improved services or even rumours of ‘compensation deals’ offered to other northern cities who were dreaming of HS2.

The government just isn’t listening to South Yorkshire’s transport campaigners or those paid to represent them, even the areas where that famous red wall turned blue.

However, the same accusation could be laid at the door of those local representatives who are turning a deaf ear to pleas to at least use the powers available to us.

I was told recently that Dan Jarvis does plan to look at bringing buses back into public control.

Well, he is doing an incredible job at completely blanking those who so desperately want him to utter those words.

What on earth could be the logic behind that? These aren’t private decisions and since everyone seems united by reregulation being a good idea, surely the mayor’s office should at least be making the right noises.

If only those mysterious political circles moved in the same ways as us normal folk. Then perhaps these conversations could be had in the open, voices could be heard and politicians could be honest.