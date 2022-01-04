Editor: What would you want to change for better in 2022?

The celebrations are over so what will 2022 hold for Sheffield?

Secondary school pupils are expected to wear masks in class as they return this week and it remains to see how many of them will have to learn online again when teaching levels hit rock bottom as more catch this virus. It is likely to have the same impact as the thousands of health workers who aren’t able to fulfil their role in hospital because they have to self-isolate.

It isn’t just the threat to those who have Covid but also the dangers created by the impact on the services within the wider picture. Who knows when this will end?

Thousands of workers will be glad they that didn’t have to head back to the office today and were instead expected to work from home. The Stagecoach strike and general mess of other public transport is going to make things very difficult for everybody other than car drivers in the coming days.

It was sad just how quick rush hour returned to Sheffield after the lockdown and, in fact, within weeks was worse than it had been before we heard the word Covid.

We saw plenty of protests in the second half of 2021 and I am sure there will be more on the way. This has always been a city of proud campaigns and pushing for change, to varying degrees of success over the decades.

What should we demanding for 2022. Surely better buses and trains has to be top of the list? Basic infrastructure that is affordable, reliable and clean – that’s all.

An extension of the Supertram network to reach both hospitals would be fantastic too. I am tempted to write that we should aim high but such things shouldn’t be seen as overly ambitious. They are fairly basic, which is why we must campaign and protest until action is taken. Then there’s the climate crisis – never was there a better reason to encourage out of our cars. These must start with those in power right here, and they must make our voices heard in Westminster and Downing Street.