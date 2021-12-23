Editor: Welcome back to the man who we all want to see

John Burkhill

John Burkhill is back after being forced to spend December 25 at home last year during lockdown – and he means business.

The man with his pram will be smiling right through his Christmas Day route as he heads from cancer experts in Chesterfield to those in Sheffield.

You might think most people would take this particular day off each year but cancer doesn’t take a break so neither does John.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He truly is a uniquely wonderful character and one of the biggest characters Sheffield has ever known.

He is loved by everybody in the city, even without most being aware of the family tragedies which inspired his monumental fundraising drive.

There is something truly special about spending time with John, seeing how his presence makes others smile and raises their spirits.

He has made thousands of friends of the year and, unlike some of the bigger charities, he values every single penny.

We should all give to charity at this time of year, it isn’t all about presents under the tree but gifts to help others including those we don’t know but who need support.

John wants to make a million for Macmillan Cancer. Wouldn’t it be incredible to make him the million pound man with his pram?

He says himself that the most important person he has met is always the last person to put pennies in his bucket, and that comes from a pensioner who has rubbed shoulders with royalty.

So do yourself a favour on Christmas Day, keep an eye out on the skies for Santa and on the streets for Sheffield’s own legendary figure.

Put some money in his collection, as much or as little as you can afford. And say thanks to John because he never expects to get anything back.

He does what he does to help those who are suffering terribly with cancer and those who have lost loved ones, like himself.