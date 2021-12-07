Editor: Unexpected atmosphere but we want a bit of joy

Christmas in Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

I realised at the weekend that I, along with most of the people I know, are actually feeling surprisingly good about things. That is usually what happens as Christmas creeps towards us but, when you look at the big picture, you perhaps wouldn’t expect it right now.

We have all got used to strange atmospheres, things being different and many months of not knowing what was coming around the corner.

If we had known what was heading our way at the start of 2020, I’m sure we wouldn’t have ploughed onwards in quite the same way we did. And here we are, almost at the end of 2021 with no clear idea of what 2022 will hold for the world. New variants are unpredictable and scary. Yet they aren’t impacting most of our emotions in the same way as when the virus first hit.

Either we’re becoming used to living through a pandemic or we have reached the end of what humans are happy to put up with in terms of restrictions imposed on our lives. Maybe we have just run out of the amount of energy required to feel anxious all the time. So we are all rushing towards Christmas set for good times with those we love – and with spirits lifted in a way that we didn’t experience the year before.

The colourful lights that went up in November and the festive tunes that have been playing for weeks, just aren’t as annoying as they usually are.

We want to share our joy with the special folk in our lives and we want to laugh together. That’s all.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with that although I suspect that might not come across when the history books look back.

Are we being stubborn, stupid or stupendously naive?