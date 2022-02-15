Editor: Troubled times ahead for places with no protection

What does the future hold for Central Library?

They are supposed to be temples of learning. A place where you can lose yourself for hours as you dig into books which you might not buy but love to read.

It is somewhere with experts to guide you through the literary world and along factual paths which aren't easy to follow anywhere else.

You can read a newspaper, dig into the history of your city and find the answer to any question.

A library is a place of refuge where you are challenged and able to challenge.

They are dearly loved by many but, without that dedication, our city would be left with hardly any libraries at all.

So today's news that more cuts are likely to hit soon is going to be very painful in many neighbourhoods.

There are areas of Europe which cherish their libraries, invested heavily and have created places for the future. Perhaps best described as their city's living room.

Sheffield City Council doesn't have money for such luxuries, according to their latest budget.

Many would say this city can't afford not to protect places which educate, entertain, raise aspirations and have an untapped potential beyond that which has been achieved for decades.

It is unclear where our libraries stand.

We all know that Central Library is crumbling around it's incredible collections.

The only money spent is for essential repairs, nothing more. It is a building which has been crying out for tlc but even controversial Chinese millions disappeared in the wind. It should be a jewel in our crown yet just falls into a worse state of repair as the years pass without a plan.

Thank goodness for our armies of volunteers but don't they deserve more support not less?