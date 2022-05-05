Editor: Today’s the day to flex your muscle and be the boss

Please vote today

Unless you have already exercised your democratic vote through the post then now is the time to get up, out the door and into the polling station.

It matters, it really, really matters.

I completely love this city. I adore it to the point where I'm often surprised by the number of people who tell me they know I love Sheffield. Perhaps I go on about it a little too much but then I firmly believe a huge part of my role is sticking up for this place we all call home. Also, I simply love it too much to shut up about it. Why should I?

It is not for editors of local newspapers to tell you where to put that all important cross.

We work hard regardless of when the next vote is due so you can be as well informed as possible about the things our politicians want you to know and those you don't.

Often, journalists write stories that could lead readers to believe councillors are not doing as well as they could in representing you and your neighbourhood. Challenging those in power and in opposition is what we do and, again, we do it regardless of their political persuasion. If they mess up, we tell you. When they get it right, we do the same. However, it is actually you who truly holds them to account. The opportunity for you to do that is today and it is completely wrong to throw it away. We don’t need to look back at role models such as the suffragettes, let’s look forward to what their actions have created in helping us to make a better Sheffield simply by voting.

If you need help, all parties will help get you to the polling station. If they knock on the door and ask, don't tell them Emmerdale is more important.

You might think 'they are all the same', you might still not be sure who deserves you vote and you might be disheartened by the whole political farce that we witness all too often,