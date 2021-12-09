Editor: This festive tradition is one we could all do without

Christmas in Sheffield

It is a terrible case of deja-vu for every single one of us as Christmas approaches and all attention was turned to Downing Street yet again.

None of us were surprised that tighter measures were put in place last night but it will never stop being a blow to each of us.

We want to be gathering around the tree and dressing in party clothes not huddling around for political news and wearing masks. But that is where we are and that is what December 2021 looks like … annoyingly similar to December 2020.

It is harder for all of us to follow orders from above when it is clear that those who invent the rules don’t bother with them personally. Do as I tell you to but we will do whatever we fancy, is the loud message.

But let’s remember the facts. We haven’t made any of the sacrifices over the last 18 months because of those who are supposed to lead. We did it for those we love, those who are important to us.

Whatever you feel, please keep yourself safe and let’s do all we can to be able to follow that most important of festive traditions which is being with our family, friends and those who we hold most dear.

Can anybody suggest wording for a Christmas carol which would sum up the new traditions created by this wretched virus?

Anything that would lift the spirits would be most welcome right now. We have had more than enough wry smiles and we could do we some real laughter.

It wasn’t easy to do this the first time around, or the second, or the third so we know the next few weeks won’t be unrestricted fun … but a joke along the way always helps.

In the meantime, the only sensible way to behave and protect ourselves, protect our city and protect those who deserve our protection is to show anger at the next election rather than against scientific advice.