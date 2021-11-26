Editor: Thanks for having your say and demanding even more

The Star debate Sheffield at a Crossroads

I was thrilled to host a fantastic event yesterday which saw folks from across the Steel City not only ask questions but have their say on a huge range of questions.

They picked the questions, they had strong opinions and they were perhaps all only agreed on one thing, they utterly love this city and want the very best for it.

There, opinions started to differ. And so it continued which is exactly what was needed. Open and honest discussion guided by both audience and panellists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We touched on the state of our health service and the situation inside local hospitals. There was plenty to say about trams and the frustration around the routes not being extended, particularly to the Northern General Hospital. The issue of cycle lanes and access to the city centre also came up.

Our panel of Kate Josephs, Dame Julie Kenny, Lloyd Samuels, John Heller and Arnie Singh didn’t hold back in their expertise and insight into where they see Sheffield as it emerges from the challenges of this pandemic.

You can read the full report on Pages 10 and 11 then please, speak up by giving your reaction on our letters pages, [email protected]

The success of Sheffield at a Crossroads has already led to requests for more events, specifically focused on priority topics.

We will be working with youth groups and South Yorkshire Police to discuss safety in our city, knife crime and anti-social behaviour.

We are also looking into the possibilities of debates around loneliness, the climate crisis and transport across the region.

But what do you think we should be talking about and what do you want to demand answers on?

Please do get in touch and help us shape The Star’s debate plan for 2022. Email [email protected] with your ideas or to make sure your name is first on the list for the big topics.