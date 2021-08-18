Editor: Seize the wonderful events on offer without digging deep

Festival on the Square. Young Frankenstein.

Best of all, if you are a tight Sheffielder like me, there are scores of things which are completely free. All you have to do is turn up and enjoy them. Well, in some cases, you might also have to wrap up – and taking a brolly would be advisable – but then this is the Steel City.

Picture the scene. I plonked myself and my family down right in the middle of Tudor Square on a Monday night and didn’t move for three hours.

This wasn’t a sit-down protest and we weren’t alone. In fact we were watching the rather brilliant Young Frankenstein, which I had to confess to a man sat on the row behind us that I hadn’t seen before. We had takeout food and drink – and plenty of banter.

The backdrop was the Winter Garden and what has for a decade, but maybe not much longer, been Sheffield’s tallest building.

The sound was great, in fact it was made even better by the ringing of the Cathedral bells in the distance. The screen was huge and the quality was brilliant.

It was so nice to be sat outside with a group of people, giggling at the same crazy bits of humour and just enjoying wonderful surroundings.

I, like most Sheffielders, am quick to hit out and say our city centre is not good enough. That is true. But there is a lesson to be learnt here and it is an important one.

There are people and organisations making huge efforts to tempt us back into town. They have a whole line-up of movies, live music and workshops for our delight – not to mention the incredible Bears or the theatres, which also reopened this week to the joy of a very long queue snaking around the big screen.

But if we don’t join in and give our support, these things won’t be repeated.

We need to show love for the heart of Sheffield and we need to try new things, especially when we aren’t being asked to spend a penny.

This is on us Sheffield. The entertainment is there and it will fill your heart with delight to be enjoying town in a way which hasn’t been possible for so long.