Editor: Rejoicing at what they’ve overcome and achieved

Sheffield College graduation.

I had the great privilege of joining the Sheffield College graduation yesterday and what a delight it was just to see the joy on their faces.

The Class of 2020 and 2021 came together for the big day, after last year’s was postponed for very obvious reasons.

They were from every corner of the Steel City, all kinds of backgrounds and were handed certificates from a massive range of courses including many at degree level.

The only things they had in common were their happiness at graduating and the city in which they had been educated.

What a crazy couple of years it has been for students. I wonder if they’d have signed up had they known what was coming and I know few of them would have believed they had the focus and determination to pass those exams, when the world was turned upside-down around them.

Their families were beaming with happiness and the whoops of support showed the power which had helped them through. You couldn’t blame those who let loose a tear or two at the immense emotion of such a proud day for them and their city.

It is always lovely to see folk in their gowns and funny hats, having their photos taken at city landmarks. It shines a light on the world-class learning that goes on every day behind closed doors and it offers inspiration to every child in the city.

As the mortarboards flew into the air, it is worth remembering the army of teachers and lecturers who also had to learn to do their jobs in a whole new way.