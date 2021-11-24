Editor: Ready for the hotseat as city faces new crossroads

Join Sheffield at a Crossroads at Sheffield Plate

Our question time event ‘Sheffield At A Crossroads’ takes place from 11am at Sheffield Plate, in the city centre.

As always, our wonderful readers have risen to the challenge and given us a huge range of questions to kick of a debate which will be uniquely Steel City.

Thanks to all of you who have already been in touch and I can’t wait to take the hosts seat to get the discussion under way. I will do my very best to do justice to your insight and give everybody a say.

On the panel will be Sheffield City Council chief executive Kate Josephs; interim chair of the UK Commission for Employment and Skills and city Dame Julie Kenny; strategic lead at SY-NC (Sheffield Youth – Neighbourhoods and Communities) Lloyd Samuels; chief executive of LAP plc, owners of Orchard Square, John Heller; and managing director and owner of City Taxis Arnie Singh.

This is a fantastic opportunity to shape the way we look at Sheffield and to make your views known about how it should move forward. Do come along, even if you rather listen than ask questions yourself.

What’s more, free tea and coffee will be on offer, and afterwards you can enjoy 10 per cent off food from Sheffield Plate vendors.

If you would like to join the audience, email Diana Stannard today with details, [email protected]

Also, if you can’t make it to the actual event, you can watch it streamed live on The Star’s Facebook, Linked In and Twitter pages.

We will, of course, bring you full coverage in Friday’s Star and I hope that will prompt even further debate.

If it matters to you, it matters to our team at The Star and we will work hard to make sure it matters to everyone in Sheffield.

This is the best city in the world but there is much to be improved. We stand at a crossroads, making decisions on which path to chose which will impact on future generations.