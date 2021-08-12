Editor: Not caring for city gem is costing us more than money

The Central Library and Graves Art Gallery

Sheffield loves the building that houses Central Library and Graves Gallery.

I hear a lot of complaints and divided opinions about sites in the city centre but this is a different kettle of fish. I have never heard a single negative word about this particular building – please do let me know if you disagree – because we adore it.

It has a key place in the hearts of Sheffielders and an absolutely vital spot in the city centre. So, it should be thriving and at the centre of plans to transform town shouldn’t it?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, there are such strong feelings of mistrust whenever you mention its future.

Why? Well, the Chinese, five-star hotel scheme was never popular but it was even worse when it disappeared, leaving no plan B and rising costs just to keep the building safe.

Then, those of you who have longer memories, may recall a dastardly plan decades ago to demolish it altogether. That was round about the time when the powers that be thought nobody would notice if they flattened its neighbour, the Lyceum theatre.

We have been told for years that its future is safe, but it clearly isn’t. There is no plan coming from the Town Hall and I’m not even hearing whispers of brave or bold bids for cash.

There are people who could save it, I believe. They work at Museums Sheffield, protect our city’s heritage like no other and – if given the whole building and masses of support – could make this an international attraction of which we could all be proud.

The lack of vision that we are suffering right now is not just holding the city back, it is costing us millions. Every month that passes without decisive action is soul-destroying for a place that is full of creative and enthusiasm … that just needs channelling in the right direction. Whatever happens next, please don’t let it be another decade of decay.