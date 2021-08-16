Editor: None of us are safe while guns are still on our streets

Flowers laid at Royal Navy Avenue in Plymouth to remember the victims of the shootings

It is the kind of tragedy that seems to flow out of America like a torrent as blood is shed needless through bullets and a loud defence of their right to carry arms.

It isn't the same here, thank goodness, but this week's brutality showed why it is so important to have the strictest control continual assessments and as few guns as possible in our country.

The 22-year-old suspect Jake Davison had posted videos online weeks before the murders, speaking about "incel" and said his life "amounted to nothing".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet no link was drawn by anybody with the power to remove his gun, or at least nothing was done. And now families are mourning loved ones brutally shot in broad daylight.

The Home Secretary says serious questions need to be asked.

They clearly do but if it seems too little too late to me, imagine how those words feel to the mother of that very young child who is now dead, or anybody else who lost a loved one.

There are many negative aspects of social media but it does sometimes paint a public image of somebody who needs help. That creates an opportunity. Whether it is seized or not though is the question.

The police say they have no evidence that this was a terror attack. Again, to anybody close to the victims, I'm can't believe they see it as anything else.

How utterly terrifying that a man was free to shoot five people dead in our own country, with weapon he had been assessed and approved to own.

That's before we even start talking about those weapons which are traded out of sight, used to enforce gang code and exist in this city as they do everywhere.

May the victims rest in peace and may some good come out of this atrocious killing spree in terms of getting guns out of their hands.

Nothing else can change things for better.