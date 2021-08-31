Editor: No more hiding at bottom of the garden from craziness​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

There are no bargain sheds to be had these days

Let’s be honest, it seems that we are going to have to adapt to not being able to get hold of everything our heart desires whenever we want it already. When companies which are so big and powerful as McDonald’s and Nandos aren’t able to get hold of milkshakes or chickens, what chance do the rest of us stand? You might be best to just stay at home and enjoy your garden this bank holiday. But wait, it seems that even garden furniture is going to make us suffer.

Consumer group Which? has revealed those sanctuaries of peace and calm, the garden shed, has doubled in price since 2019.

Of course, the shops blame increasing shipping, freight and raw material costs but we all know who ends up paying for these rises – yep, me and you.

Which? even uncovered one big name DIY shop has put up the price of a shed by 155 per cent. Surely that isn’t fair and it is hard to believe it is even reflective of the reality we all face.

Isn’t it a tad suspicious that these price hikes coincide with people spending more time at home, swapping overseas trips for garden relaxation?

Ele Clark, Which? retail editor, said: “Many people have looked to spruce up their gardens with new outdoor furniture during the pandemic, but our analysis shows consumers have been hit with eye-watering price hikes for popular items.”

So what we’re advised to do is shop around for the best prices, although I doubt this is what most of us would class as bargain hunting.

But also take a good look for cheaper prices second-hand as well as planning ahead, yes prepare for more delays.

Blame Brexit? Well that argument is still dividing houses across the nation. Is it the fault of the pandemic? Let’s not start that fight with those annoyingly opinionated anti-vaxxers. What about the repercussions of the big ship that got stuck in the huge canal?