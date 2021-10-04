Editor: No crisis, but fuel-up Rudolph and get visa in order Santa

Prime minister Boris Johnson, appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, The Andrew Marr Show.

After all, we were completely banned from seeing our loved ones at the very last minute last year so the prospect of anything else has to be better.

Much as we all adore our turkey and Christmas pud, as long as I have my favourite people around me then I would probably be happy with a sandwich.

Although, who knows what will be in short supply by then?

Let's be grateful Rudolph doesn’t need diesel to take to the skies. I’ve no idea how he would be able to refuel quickly enough with the queues and empty pumps we’re still seeing in the city – let alone across the country.

And does Father Christmas has the right visa to be popping into England post-Brexit?

Maybe he classes as a long distance delivery driver and will be given special dispensation – we can hope at least.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister confirmed that shortages could last ‘until Christmas’ and the government has been aware of the issues causing the crisis ‘for a very long time’.

Speaking on the BBC, Boris Johnson said that the chancellor was right when he admitted last week that issues with fuel and other shortages could continue for several months.

Really? Isn’t that blatantly obvious to everyone – although you could be forgiven for not being able to recall the campaign bus which had that messaged proudly painted across it.

Asked how long until newly trained British HGV drivers will be ready to help ease the supply crisis, the Prime Minister said: “we’ve got to make sure people come on stream as fast as we possibly can.”

Another message that wasn’t used to win votes?

Even while our leaders run around like headless chikkens, let’s not panic buy and let’s not be surprised when we see the members of our armed forces stepping in to make sure our cars have fuel.

Asked when he was first warned about the crisis, the prime minister said there have been shortages ‘for a very long time’.