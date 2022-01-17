Editor: Let me introduce you to The Star’s all-seeing friend

Vulcan on watch for The Star

You will have seen him plenty of times before and he has certainly seen you.

He was watching over when drunk Sheffielders splashed their way through the Goodwin Fountain, he survived the wars, he sees the Christmas tree go up every year and he stands witness to the political comings … and goings.

When I was at school I was told that he was called Vulcan because he has Very Unsteady Legs, clearly some lessons stick better than others.

Our new columnist doesn’t come with any award-winning titles, in fact he is described online as a large nude figure with a hammer in his right hand and arrows in his left, which is held aloft. Why not?!

Today seems as good a day as any to let him loose on the Steel City’s political scene.

After all, I have never seen quite so much chaos as has reigned this weekend when news finally broke that chief executive Kate Josephs had a leaving do at the Cabinet Office during lockdown, before heading to Sheffield to start her new role at the city council.

Public opinion on this matter is completely unanimous but the political position is not as clear, or at least not publically. There have been emergency discussions galore – but no verdict as yet.

So, over to Vulcan. Will I ever reveal the identity of The Star’s new columnist?

Taking a leaf from the city council’s communications strategy, you would have to question me knowing the full name, address, date, age, number of people who supplied information, how much alcohol was provided, exactly what your definition of a columnist/party was and then … nope, I still wouldn’t.

There are many political discussions which The Star believe you, our readers, deserve to know from the inside.

Needless tittle tattle? Hardly, when these are the people whose sole role is to represent you.

So welcome, Vulcan.

Please feel free to send tip-offs via myself or the usual Star addresses.