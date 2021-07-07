Editor: Just what Sheffield needed and we want more, please

File photo dated 22-03-2019 of England fans in the stands at Wembley Stadium. Issue date: Monday July 5, 2021. PA Photo. Sports venues in England are set to return to full capacity from July 19 after the Government announced plans to ease the remaining restrictions on social distancing. See PA story SPORT Fans. Photo credit should read Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Football success isn’t something Sheffield has enjoyed much – if any – of this season.

It has been flipping tough on everyone who lives in the Steel City and loves the beautiful game.

If anything could ever prove how special Sheffield fans are and how much our teams need us, it must surely be the season that was 2020/2021.

The stands stood empty and the result … a historic double relegation and a humiliation that has never been felt at the same time on both sides of the city ever before.

There couldn't even be the gallows humour of enjoying the misery of those on the other side of the divide – the pain was not shared but, arguably as is everything with football, equal. Then along comes an England team built on the skills of players forged right here.

Throw a few other exceptional players into the mix and here we are … waiting for a semi-final with our hopes even high than usual.

We just might do this.

We want to believe and we have always hoped but could football be coming home?

The city which boasts the oldest surviving club and where much of the modern day game was created has played an enormous part in getting to where we are.

We should be proud, we must be proud and let’s ensure our children see their aspirations raised.

There is nothing quite like seeing somebody from your very own school going on to stardom and glory.

What a brilliant story – times three in the case of Sheffield.

That one squad and their fantastic manager carry the hopes of a nation on their shoulders tonight, but the weight of expectation from the Steel City might just be a little bit more than elsewhere.

Football can divide just as it can bring people together but today's match – and, dare I say it, the next – will be an incredible boost after a torrid year.

So come on, England.

Let's see your best Harry, Kyle and Dom.

That's all we need.