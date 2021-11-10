Editor: Join Star event and ask the questions that matter

Come and ask a question at our Sheffield At A Crossroads event in Sheffield Plate, Orchard Square

You, like me, are no doubt hearing a lot of discussion, good and bad, and high emotions about how Sheffield could and should be led to a better future. But, if in charge, what would you have at the top of your priority list?

Every day we are contacted by dozens of Star readers who want us to ask questions on their behalf – so now we’re offering you the chance to do it yourself.

We have pulled together a panel who, together, offer a unique insight into every aspect of Sheffield life. They will be giving their own opinions about what the city’s priorities should be, as well as answering your questions at The Star’s special event, Sheffield At A Crossroads.

They are:* Sheffield City Council chief executive Kate Josephs;* Interim chair of the UK Commission for Employment and Skills and City Dame Julie Kenny;* Strategic lead at SY-NC (Sheffield Youth – Neighbourhoods and Communities) Lloyd Samuels;* Chief executive of LAP plc, owners of Orchard Square, John Heller; and* Managing director and owner of City Taxis owner Arnie Singh.

Sheffield At A Crossroads takes place from 11am to 12noon on Thursday, November 25, at Orchard Square's new foodhall Sheffield Plate.

There is no charge to join, in fact Sheffield Plate will be providing free tea and coffee as well as a 10 per cent discount to use in the foodhall for anybody who would like to stay for lunch afterwards.

It doesn’t matter if your question is about the city centre or environment, health, business, transport, education, homelessness or a specific project – we need your input, questions, feedback and suggestions.