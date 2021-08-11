Editor: Demanding flexibility whether we’re at home or in the office

Detail of an office worker working at a computer workstation

Suddenly we were all forced to work from home and, surprise surprise, it wasn’t only possible, in some cases it was better and it certainly suited lots of people who didn’t want to be stuck in traffic jams queuing to get to offices for no apparent reason.

But now the government wants us all back where we used to be – and it isn’t going down very well. In fact, it is causing such a stir that Downing Street had to publically announce yesterday that there were no plans to cut the pay of civil servants who refuse to return to their desks in Whitehall. No 10 was forced to step in after a cabinet minister suggested officials who insisted on working from home could see their salaries docked.

The minister, not brave enough to have the courage of their convictions and be named, argued that staff who continued to work from home were receiving a “de facto pay rise” as they did not have any commuting costs, which was “unfair” to those going into the office.

However the Prime Minister’s official spokesman insisted that the Government was committed to a gradual return to the workplace following the pandemic. While ministers wanted to see more officials back at their desks, the spokesman said flexible working, with staff working at least some of the time from home, was “here to stay”.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told the BBC: “I think flexible working is something that is here to stay, but I’ve always said that I think it’s up to employers and employees to come to their own arrangements depending on the needs of the company and the needs of the business.

“I don’t think it makes sense to have a Government diktat telling people exactly how many hours they’re going to spend in the office and exactly how many hours they’re going to spend at home.”