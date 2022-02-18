Editor: Beating the competition at throwing away city gems

Sheffield's Jessica Ennis celebrates with her gold medal

OK, I know there is an element of friendly rivalry but nobody here will have read today’s front page headline with anything other than horror. Aren’t we supposed to be the City of Sport? We have created many international superstars and it is a badge we wear with pride. Yet we just don’t seem to be applying that to future generations.

Where is the aspiration if we can’t even keep our one remaining athletics track in a condition fit for use, If our best sports people have to travel up the M1 to train?

Now I know my phone will ring today with people saying there is lots of good stuff going on for sport in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is true – in fact, we could and should be the leaders in ‘wellness’ across the globe.

There are fantastic initiatives taking place in Attercliffe which are second to none and which should, perhaps, stop us rueing the loss of Don Valley Stadium.

I am excited to see what the future holds and how sports health can drive our economy, create jobs and boost our international reputation. But that doesn’t stop me being as frustrated as everyone else that we have to lose things to gain others.

The fourth biggest city should be able to balance a shopping centre and city centre, should have a basketball academy, a rugby stadium, the football history story being told in a proper way and venues which are not only incredible for sport but also big gigs and concerts. We should have a fantastic classical music venue too.

There is a big list and I’m sure Star readers are already muttering under their breath about other things you would put on the priority list.

Why is it always two steps forward and three steps back in Sheffield? The obvious failures in leadership in recent weeks have raised a whole host of questions which only ever fade and are never truly answered.

This city has unbelievable potential but we’ve been saying that for as long as I can remember and we just don’t seem to be able to grab it.

We were the envy of our neighbours when it came to athletics.