Editor: All good things have to end but tough roads are ahead

Lots of businesses are still struggling as furlough comes to an end

I’ve often been told by those who are older and wiser that the war years were incredibly hard, but at least they had jobs. It is quite something when you hear that generation talk about how they are glad they aren’t young these days.

There is no doubt that the furlough scheme was a fantastic lifeline for thousands of Sheffielders. Without it, I hate to think how much harder things would be now.

But support schemes for workers, including furlough and self-employed grants, are coming to an end in September. Well, they had to at some point, didn’t they?

Government borrowing fell in July as the economic rebound continued to push up tax revenues and the amount spent on the furlough scheme reduced, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that borrowing stood at £10.4 billion in June, down from £20.5bn a year earlier.

The ONS also said last month’s figure was the second highest July borrowing since records began in 1993.

It comes as furlough is set to end in September, although some have warned businesses may need further help as the year progresses.

Since the country was plunged into the first national lockdown in March 2020, the government has paid workers using the Job Retention Scheme up to £2,500 a month.

The furlough scheme started with the government contributing 80 per cent towards pay packets – and employers could choose whether to pay an extra 20 per cent wage top up but they didn’t have to.

From July 2021, government contributions then fell to 70 per cent and from August and September the government will pay 60 per cent towards wages.

So what happens when it all ends? Every restaurant or bar owner who I have spoken to say business is nowhere nearer back to normal and they are still concerned about keeping afloat. There is a long road ahead.