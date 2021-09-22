Editor: Absolutely no question of that happening at all… honestly

The debate about gas prices continues to burn

Great news you might think, although whenever the government has to say that something is not happening you have to question why they are being forced to make such a statement.

Energy company bosses have said the outlook for the industry is ‘bleak’ with wholesale prices for gas surging by 250 per cent since January - with a 70 per cent rise in August alone.

Kwasi Kwarteng, addressing MPs after holding crisis talks with the industry on Monday amid fears more small suppliers could go to the wall, said it was ‘alarmist’ to suggest that people would not be able to heat their homes in the colder months, as he assured that the UK’s energy supply had ‘sufficient capacity’ to meet demand.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Kwarteng said Britain has a ‘diverse range of gas supply sources’, adding: “We have sufficient capacity, and more than sufficient capacity, to meet demand and we do not expect supply emergencies to occur this winter.

“There is absolutely no question of the lights going out or people being unable to heat their homes.

“There will be no three-day working weeks or a throwback to the 1970s. Such thinking is alarmist, unhelpful and completely misguided.”

He confirmed the energy price cap would stay in place to ensure consumers are protected from sudden price hikes.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said: “The price cap remains in place, as I say, to protect consumers from sudden increases in global gas prices and it will save them money this winter.”

Asked whether the cap could change between October and the next review date in April 2022, he added: “I’m not aware of any proposed change to the price cap.”

In a series of tweets, Mr Karteng said: “In any scenario, we will ensure UK consumers have continuity of supply – through a supplier of last resort or a special administrator if needed.”

Where does that leave us ordinary folk?