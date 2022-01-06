An apple a day for 2022?

There’s Dry January, Veganuary, so many different ways of changing the first month of the year to make us feel bad. Why do we fall for it at all?

If you are going to change something about yourself surely the time of year isn’t going to be the deciding factor in how you do? I am also sure that doing it in the coldest, darkest month of the year doesn’t help. But then I can’t imagine the pressure of a pandemic is exactly supportive either.

Throw in a few strikes, crippled public transport, collapsing health service, crippled social care and closed classrooms … well, don’t ask too much of yourself.

But if you have made it through six days in a new lifestyle, don’t let me put off – please do lose weight if you want to, get fitter, eat healthier and be more active.

They are all in the top ten resolutions for 2022 but then that has probably been true for as long as any of us can remember.

My point is that last year was really tough for many of us and January hasn’t got off to the best start, so let’s just take care of ourselves and each other to get through it.

Start today if you fancy, well done if you are still at it from January 1 and don’t worry if you have put it off to another day.

It doesn’t matter if you giving up alcohol, spending less money or writing an award-winning novel – do what makes you happy.

This is more important than ever particularly as Blue Monday heads our way later this month.

Even if you don’t believe that the third Monday of January is the day on which all Christmas joy evaporates, families begin to bicker again and bank accounts slip into the red, it is worth doing what you can to lift your own spirits and care for those around you. Think positive Sheffield and we’ll get through this.

I’ll leave you with this thought: What’s a new year’s resolution? Something that goes in one year and out the other.