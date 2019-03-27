This letter to The Star is from Ron Clayton, Sheffield, S6

On March 11, a few of us across the city remembered that seminal event in Sheffield history the Great Inundation.

Down by the Riverside at Millsands the overlooked but very eloquent flood memorial came alive as fresh flowers were placed.

However, we were disappointed to see information boards vandalised as the picture taken by the Friends of Wardsend Cemetery shows.

There was also moss growing on the Memorial.

The public square outside Vulcan House, the UKBorder Agency head office, is a shadow of its former self, no fountains playing or public art illuminated, while the recent noticeboard provided by the University of Sheffield referring to our Estelli links is in the wrong place and should be on the other side of the square. Austerity Britain typified.

Can’t the Kelham Island business and residental community lend a hand?