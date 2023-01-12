'Did your mother tell you about the birds and the bees?'

A recent study by Superdry finds that Sheffield is the second worst city in the UK for its sex education lessons to young people. It appears that Liverpool is at the top.Surely it is more important than ever today that our young people are given sensitive and informative guidance, with the harmful influences of social media publicised everywhere?

It was all so different when I was a young teenager. My mother never gave me any information of any kind. It was all too embarrassing in those days to discuss such things.

She obtained a booklet called ‘The birds and the bees’ which made little sense. Also of no use was the booklet my friend’s mother had sent for from ‘Woman’s Own’ which gave helpful information about the monthly clearing of ‘ashes’ from a woman’s body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we had a Yorkshire range at home where the ashes were cleared out daily, that was also unfathomable.

There were generations of children who could not talk to their mothers about sex or their bodies. As for fathers, anything to do with children generally was women’s work!Going to an all-girls convent grammar school also proved unenlightening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anything loosely touching on sex education came in the guise of biology lessons. We sat through a British Sex Education video where the presenter informed us in a clipped English accent that ‘Going to the farmyard, hens lay eggs, so do mother birds, fishes, and reptiles while humans and cows develop their babies inside their bodies’

We came out of the lesson as clueless as when we had gone in! We learnt quite a bit about plants and their antics with stamens, and the reproductive system of rabbits, but nothing about our own bodies! We probably still believed that babies were found in gooseberry bushes!

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of our unmarried lay teachers gave us some dire warnings about our dealings with the opposite sex. If going to a party, she said, make sure that you take a telephone directory with you in case you want to sit on a boy’s knee.

It will prevent him from getting excited. That was rather impractical if only because there were few phones around, with the only telephone directories in phone boxes!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same teacher told one of her classes that it was unwise to have much of a shine on shoes as boys may be able to see the reflection of our knickers in them! This alleged state of excitement by the opposite sex wasn’t something we knew anything about, and we certainly couldn’t ask our mothers!