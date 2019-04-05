Cure litter blight on estates, not just in the city centre

This letter sent to the Star was written by Mike Anthony, Gleadless Valley, S14

My nephew lives on Norfolk Park and gets very annoyed by people who drive up onto Brimmesfield Drive and proceed to park up to eat their takeaways.

They could be coming to view the spectacular city vista, or the glorious sunsets but, they don’t seem to care what’s before them.

Fair enough, enjoy your food but why open your car door and deposit your left overs and packaging onto the grass?

My nephew has contacted the council but as usual his pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

All he asks is some kind of notice and litter bin be placed on Brimmesfield Drive. Surely that’s not to much to ask?

It seems that the council would rather get a litter picker to remove it.

Please get it stopped.

There are some residents of this area who do really care about the place.

Just stop pursuing silly projects and cure the litter blight on the estates, not just in the city centre.