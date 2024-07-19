Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some of the strongest women in the bible are devalued when it comes to their place in history. Mary Magdalene is commonly labelled a prostitute, even though there is no evidence of this in the new testament. The early church started by St Paul never depicted her in this way, rather she was a woman who received deliverance from demons by Jesus, and as a result became one of his most faithful servants.

Jesus advocated equality centuries before women’s lib became a thing. And yet it was a 5th century pope, Gregory, presumably with a chip on his shoulder about women of influence, who determined that Mary’s name should be tarnished to limit her role in the life and ministry of Jesus. Now we know that Mary was a popular name in biblical times, and it seems that poor Greg had a hard time distinguishing one Mary from another, so to make matters easier for himself, lumped Mary Magdalene into the same person as Mary of Bethany and the sinful woman who wept at Jesus’ feet.

Mary was in fact a strong, independent woman, whom Jesus loved dearly. She was a loyal disciple who supported his ministry both financially and spiritually. Her devotion so powerfully displayed as she stood with her peers at the cross until the bitter end, even though the guys had done a runner. There’s little wonder then that she was the one who Jesus chose as his first witness to the resurrection. Arriving at the tomb to find it empty and seeing two angels who confirm the news, she runs to tell the other disciples, to be met with mockery at her “female silly gossip”. Women were regarded as unreliable witnesses.

Curiosity getting the better of them, Peter and John leg it to the tomb, surprisingly to find it empty, you don’t say! And race back to tell the others the breaking news. Leaving Mary alone, weeping at the tomb, a man appears to Mary and asks why she is crying. She doesn’t recognise him, and so pleads, “Sir, if you have carried my master away please tell me where you have put him”. It’s only when he says her name, “Mary” that she recognises him as Jesus, and cries “Rabboni” (teacher). Mary is just one of many significant women in the bible; maybe it’s time they were given the respect that Jesus intended for them.