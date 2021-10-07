Why Sheffield is feeling noisier, optimistic and more prosperous

Rev Nick Allan, minister of The Well

Why? Because our two excellent universities are fully open, and tens of thousands of students are back, making up almost 10 per cent of our city’s population.

I love this time of year. I work on Ecclesall Road, bang in the centre of student world and I love how life picks up as the students return. This year has an extra zest to it, a sense of catching-up for what was lost in lockdown.

I’m the minister of a church, so last week we went onto our local streets to welcome new and returning students and to ask them a question: do you ever think about spiritual matters? I was fascinated by their response. Quite a number simply said, ‘no’.

Naturally, I was surprised. Our church is full of young adults and teenagers on a typical Sunday. “That’s curious,” I said. “You are investing so much time and money in bettering yourself, in increasing your knowledge during these uni years, would you not also want to invest in the deepest issues of life?”

This is true for all of us. We spend plenty of cash or energy on leisure, cars or sports. Those things can be fun and often good for us. But the return on investment is usually pretty short term.

When did you last ask yourself the most important questions of life: Is there a God who loves me? How do I live well with purpose? How do I make the right decisions?

My spiritual guide for life is Jesus. In John’s gospel, speaking of himself, Jesus said: “Don’t work for food that spoils. Work for food that gives eternal life. The Son of Man will give you this food.” That’s an amazing return on investment.

For the spiritually curious, The Alpha Course (alpha.org) is happening in various churches across Sheffield this month for free.

A place to ask and discuss the big questions of life, in a no pressure environment with like-minded spiritual seekers, and some good food.