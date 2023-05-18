The business of wellbeing

There’s a crisis happening. One that affects us all, but that’s often overlooked: our health.

Dave Capper, Chief Executive Officer at Westfield Health, partners of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, and representative of the Chamber’s Wellbeing Consortium

According to the Office for National Statistics, health satisfaction and life expectancy are falling nationally, and the number of people suffering with symptoms of depression and anxiety has increased drastically in the past 10 years.

The scale of the problem means it’ll take a team mindset to move the dial when it comes to our health and wellbeing. We all need to work together - individuals, businesses and government to change how we think about and protect our health.

Though it’s a problem that affects us all, the impact on some is greater than others.

In Sheffield, there’s a huge disparity in health and wellbeing across the city. The life expectancy of women in the city ranges from 76 to 90, whilst for men it differs from 73 in Beauchief and Greenhill to 85 in parts of Fulwood and Dore and Totley.

This health inequality will only worsen if we don’t do something about it, and businesses have an important role to play.

A rocky economy doesn’t make that investment easy. Businesses are making tough choices, and it’s easy for wellbeing to be seen as a “nice to have”, an easy budget cut.

That’s thinking about wellbeing all wrong. It is a strategic business tool that positively impacts a business and its people.

It makes good business sense. Deloitte have crunched the numbers. They found that on average, employers get £5.30 back for every £1 they invest in wellbeing and mental health.

Getting started can be daunting. Partnering with the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and coming together as a community of Sheffield businesses, we often talk about balancing all the competing priorities.

It can be done. Not just by big businesses with the budgets to match, but by any business.

At Westfield Health, our aim is to help businesses of all sizes keep their people at their happy, healthy best. It’s why we recently launched “Smart wellbeing”. Designed for SMEs, it includes the most in-demand services, like quick access to a private GP and mental health support, but also a dedicated person to help you bring that programme to life and roll it out in your business.

It's one of the ways we’re hoping to share our expertise and help more businesses feel confident in supporting their people.

That collaborative approach is essential. Whether it’s the local Chamber of Commerce or the brilliant academic minds at Sheffield Hallam’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre, we need a joined-up partnership approach when it comes to health.