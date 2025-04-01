Mandarin ducks by the River Sheaf off Broadfield Rd - Photo Andy Buck

The urban River Sheaf is becoming a popular birdwatching spot, say members of the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust (SPRT). Just off Broadfield Road, only a mile from the city centre, a large flock of mandarin ducks have gathered over the last few years, joined by other ducks and wildlife, including herons.

Meanwhile, downstream of the canalised fast moving stretch of the river where the brightly coloured mandarins congregate, the Environment Agency is overseeing a huge rebuilding project to repair flood damage caused last year, and a further hundred yards downriver, a newly restored sculpture was recently celebrated by dozens of the city’s river lovers. At the unveiling of the restored Steel Wheel, members of SPRT called for more renaturalising of the Sheaf, to slow the flow of water and bring in more visitors to enjoy the riverside.

“We’re asking for a bit of humanness,” said Andy Buck of SPRT. He added that the Environment Agency had a huge budget for repairs, and the benefits of using a fraction of that sum to “soften” the riverbank with planting, stones and maybe even a small pocket park (similar to green flood mitigation features in the city centre) would boost biodiversity, and make a better environment for local people, as well as reduce the risk of flooding.

Many riverside organisations and landowners are taking a similar view about a river once shunned for it’s pollution. Alex Jackson, MD at the Wolf Safety Lamp Company who’ve been working by the River Sheaf since the 1930s, unveiled the restored ‘Steel Wheel’ sculpture on the riverside at Saxon Road.

Sheaf & Porter Rivers Trust supporters at the unveiling of the Saxon Road Steel Wheel

The wheel celebrates his grandmother, Monica Maurice, manager of the company for many years, and a pioneering woman director of a Sheffield manufacturing company. Alex said his grandmother loved the local countryside, and would have been delighted to see the greening of the once-grey river outside her factory doors.

The wheel is one of ten celebrating the history and wildlife of the River Sheaf that were first installed twenty years ago, thanks to funding from the council and Heeley Trust. The public perception of the river has changed in that time, Alex said, with horrible pollution now replaced with fish, herons and even kingfishers.

More of the wheels will be restored over the next two years by Watsons’s Anodising of Barnsley, with the next soon to appear near the new Costa Coffee on Queen’s Road. This wheel will mark the link to an existing riverside path built years ago, waiting for a developer to help open up a section of the Sheaf to the public. Upriver, near the Abbyedale Road Tesco, is another isolated section of the River Sheaf riverside trail, next to Adlington Retirement Homes, built and ready to use, but currently “a path to nowhere,” say SPRT. A linking trail out onto Troutbeck Road was promised between the river and STEPS medical centre under the terms of their planning application 12 years ago, say SPRT, but has yet to appear.

The council have said the path between STEPS and the river must be built, but the project is now complicated by some walls and decking appearing where the path should be, say SPRT, adding that a completed trail here would benefit the people who use STEPS, through improved public health and by extending a green active travel route.

The new Steel Wheel off Saxon Road

SPRT are still in negotiations under the planning appeals process, but say they’re baffled by the company’s seeming reluctance to get the path built, not least when other companies like Wolf Safety are supporting the human and nature benefits of the city’s riversides.

Local birdwatcher Pete Brown has watched the mandarin duck population grow on the Sheaf since he spotted the first local mandarin in Millhouses Park in 2005. He reckons the unnatural concrete nature of the river off Broadfield Road deters attacks on the ducks from dogs and cats, with mandarins and other birds just “loafing here” as he puts it. Will they return to leafier sections of the river if Broadfield Road is renaturalised? Only they know, says Pete.