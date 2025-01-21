Angus Hunter raking plants from his pond

There are those who use the cold winter months to tidy their garden, and sharpen their tools.

Others just put their feet up and wait for the spring to arrive.

Wildlife gardener and ecologist Angus Hunter is somewhere in between.

He maintains if you do it right, gardening for wildlife brings you a burgeoning plot to enjoy throughout the year, with very little effort.

A smaller wildlife pond

His two main winter tasks are about managing the landscape for the creatures currently hiding away.

It’s time to spruce up your pond and build your logpile.

The latter Angus prefers to call a hibernaculum, a term used for the winter quarters of animals like frogs, toads, and insects.

“You can buy things that are called bug hotels,” he says, shaking his head. “But this is a far better bug hotel, and it costs nothing.”

Angus Hunter by his pond

He’s pointing at a long pile of twigs and logs alongside his Norton Lees garden pond.

There are air pockets, he says, with plants and grasses growing through, creating homes for all kinds of insects and spiders and amphibians, and because the logpile is scattered with rotting leaves and plants, it stays warm and generates new soil, with all the worms and other tiny creatures that live there and feed the birds and amphibians and beetles.

You build a hibernaculum by digging a small trench and filling it with logs and twigs, then add soil or upturned turf from elsewhere in the garden, and effectively use it as a kind of garden waste compost heap, adding more twigs and cleared plants as you go.

Your hibernaculum will become a city of local wildlife, for the time it takes to dig it out and stick in a few twigs and logs.

Frog from Angus Hunter's pond

Meanwhile, if you have a wildlife pond already, all you need to do is clear out about three quarters of the pond plants over the winter.

Choose a period of milder temperature about 5 degrees centigrade or above, and leave the cleared plants by the pond for a few days, so any creatures left in the plants can creep back down into the pond.

It’ll take you 20-30 minutes or so to do your plant clearing, says Angus, demonstrating again the relatively easy life of the wildlife gardener.

If you don’t yet have a pond, however, it’s not too late to get one built.

Aim for about 1-2 cubic metres of water, Angus says, which might be a pond a metre or so wide, 2 metres long and an average of 500mm deep, and make sure most of the pond has a gentle slope so wildlife can get in and out easily.

If your soil is clay, like most of Sheffield, you may not even need a liner: to check, dig a small hole and watch for a week or so if rainwater stays there or drains away.

If you do need a liner, make sure it’s a flexible one, as rigid moulded pond liners are usually built for ornamentation rather than wildlife, Angus says.

Finally you’ll need some plants, which is nowadays complicated by the risk of transferring diseases like Chytrid, which are devastating to amphibians.

Never transfer plants growing in a wild or friend’s pond to your own garden pond, says Angus, as you can easily just be spreading disease hidden in those plants.

It’s best to buy from a reputable and biosecure seller, he says.

He suggests species like water mint, water forget me not, brooklime, water starwort, or curly and broad leaf pondweed.

Try to build your pond in the sun, and include a rock or two in the water for birds to rest and drink, with sharp sand at the bottom so your plants can easily take root.

And don’t worry too much about algal bloom in the spring, says Angus, as it’s usually just a sign of the pond settling down, and provides food for tadpoles and water daphnia.

Also make sure there are plenty of native plants around the margins of the pond, he adds, as they’re often the most biodiverse parts of your new easy living wildlife reserve.