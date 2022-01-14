Sheffield College restaurant is a 'small example of what makes the city great'

The countryside, food, music scene and creative talent continue to inspire me. I think of Sheffield as a city with heart, creativity and liveliness. It has a real buzz and charm and a lovely, earthly quality. This special place is now part of my DNA and these are some of my favourite things, writes Angela Foulkes, chief executive and principal, The Sheffield College.

Jaw dropping countryside

In my hallway, I have an illustration by Pete McKee of a young couple driving their 1970s red mini and it just makes me think of driving through the Peak District with my husband in our battered old car and the exhilarating freedom of travelling across the Pennines on the Snake Pass, with its dramatic curves and bends surrounded by jaw dropping countryside. The fact that this scenery is literally ten minutes’ drive from a major city still seems remarkable to me.

I love the mixture of city and town life, and the ethereal glow of busy streets and city lights as they are reflected across the moors in the evening twilight from the Peaks. I walk as often as I get a chance to, and I’m still thrilled when I see the College’s city campus in the distance.

Sheffield’s legendary music is the soundtrack of my life

The Human League recently celebrated the 40th release of the album Dare – which is one of the soundtracks of my life. I was lucky enough to see them play at the Motorpoint Arena a few years ago pre-pandemic, and they are even better live. We had such a lovely evening.

It’s almost a bit corny now to talk about the diversity of Sheffield’s music scene - Richard Hawley, Jarvis Cocker and the indie music scene are the stuff of legend. But we also attract the top names to the city because of their connections with musicians from the city.

Constance Grant Dance Centre

One of my most treasured, special places in the whole of Sheffield will always be the Constance Grant Dance Centre. It was here that I met my beautiful, loyal and lovely friend Karen, who is sadly no longer with us, when I moved to the city 12 years ago. Whenever I go past the dance school, I am reminded of her earthy good humour and no nonsense ‘live every day to the full’ attitude as well as her creativity, dynamism and talent.

Silver Plate Restaurant

At the Silver Plate Restaurant, based at our City Campus, we invite members of the public to sample culinary treats and epic dishes from our award winning restaurant and kitchens. It’s a great training ground for our catering and hospitality students.

Earlier this academic year, one of our catering and hospitality alumni James Rodgers returned with Michelin-starred chef Adam Smith, Executive Chef at Restaurant Coworth Park, to lead a masterclass.

James, 19, is now a Commis Chef. Under Adam and James’s guidance, students brought the Restaurant Coworth Park experience to 50 guests. I was lucky enough to be invited and we enjoyed the most fabulous feast of scallops with edible petals, and perfect fish and meat dishes, followed by chocolate parfait.

The quality was extraordinary but what makes me most proud is that like the city, there is a graceful air about our students and the chef lecturers. Highly skilled, this is just what they do - repeatedly creating award winning meals for the public and going about their business in the most unassuming way.