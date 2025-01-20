Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Being ill and off work is frustrating, boring and not something I enjoy but at the moment, that’s where I find myself. The painkillers I have been prescribed are strong enough to slow down an elephant, so they’re good for about two hours of unconsciousness before the cycle starts again.

When I am awake I have listened to all the podcasts, and the patreon specials, I’ve come up with ideas for two new songs, and I’ve been coming up with ideas for my stand up comedy. One thing I have done this week is finally engaged with AI, artificial intelligence, I asked Grok to describe me, and I asked it to give me 10 minutes of funny material based on my week.

The results were, a scarily accurate description of my online persona including lots of subtle details that can only have come from an opinion based critique. Also I got ten minutes of material which, although clunky, had enough funny lines taken from my tweets to make me think ooh, that could work.

How did that make me feel? On one hand it made me feel like I was cheating somehow, getting an algorithm to do the heavy lifting, but at the same time, realising that all it did was reinterpret and tidy up what I had already created.

I’m still not sure if I like it or hate it, AI has already crept into music, with varying results but at this stage there still needs to be a human creative input. What concerns me is that as AI learns and becomes more sophisticated, the only human interaction will be to press a button. Will it spell the end of the singer, the songwriter, the musicians?

What about live music? Will the next generation stop engaging with live gigs, as their favourite music becomes online creations with no intent on performance. The thing is, we don’t know, it may be that on a human level we’re still going to want to feel the emotion of music, if you will, the soul of the music. I’d like to think that in years to come, there will still be bunches of daft chuffs like myself going out there and showing off on stage.

In other news, my x-rays have come back, and unsurprisingly I’ve been diagnosed with arthritis in my hips and knees. It’s early stages so thankfully no surgery required just yet. Of course now I have to focus on losing some more weight and getting more active, I’ll keep you posted on that. Have a good week, be safe, be happy and be nice.