I have another free weekend, it’s not a big time of year in terms of DJ gigs, so my Saturday and Sunday are all my own, isn’t that fabulous? No. It’s not fabulous because I’m an eternal procrastinator, there are so many things that I could do, I could read a book, binge watch something on TV, listen to some music, go for a walk, a drive, see friends, go for a drink.

I don’t do any of these things, my energy levels are through the floor, and my ‘CBA’ figures are through the roof, I no longer get the Fear of Missing Out, but quite often find myself with FOGI (Fear of Getting involved).

I’m also not proud of this one, but I sometimes get JOMO (the Joy Of Missing Out) where I will studiously avoid and event that a really really don’t want to attend, and the smug satisfaction of having given it the old body swerve.

Maybe it’s an age thing, the idea of going out to a noisy crowded environment and having to stand around for a couple of hours, even if it’s to be entertained, pales into insignificance against a night in, with a takeaway, watching endless rubbish clips on YouTube, Netflix, or even the last resort of the terminally rubbish, TikTok.

Cozy time and warm drinks

Maybe it’s a mood thing, it’s no secret that I’ve been in a slump for well over a year, with brief periods of slight respite and even a couple of moments of almost joy, all of which contributes to the lack of energy and lack of motivation.

My question to you all is, what do you do to motivate yourselves to do the nice stuff, what makes you pick up the book, stick the records on, or go to the pub? Also does anyone else out there have the same lack of oomph that I find myself with?

The day disco phenomenon has been a big boost for many of my peers, going out for a dance but still being home in time for match of the day, but it is still an energetic endeavour. I have an idea, which could be of interest. Nap Club. A social event where we can all tur up and socialise for a bit, but with the added bonus of some comfortable sofas and chairs, some snuggly blankets and a Horlicks bar, so we can have a little nap in between our chatting.

I’m for it! Right, I’m off to read a book... NAH! I’m off for a nap.