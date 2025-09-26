​Last week was my first proper swimming session in over 20 years, slow lane swimming at 7.00 am at the Heeley Baths and Gym. Slow I was, but I managed to swim for 40 minutes, with some pauses, I covered about two hundred metres, and I came away feeling really good. On Sunday I went for a walk around More Hall Reservoir near Ewden Village, a not challenging two-and-a-bit miles through woodland, on road, on what was a beautiful crisp autumn afternoon with bright sunshine.

The walk begins with the pathway over the dam wall, nice and flat which made me set off at a brisk pace, before turning right and going into the woodland path. Walking on slightly rougher ground, undulating with little climbs and dips, the sunlight dappling through the trees, the sound of the breeze and the occasional dog barking or young person asking their thousandth question of the day.

The ground was awash with fallen conkers, and a few hardy souls were trying to get the conkers out of the trees in the old fashioned way, by throwing something up into the canopy like a stick or a stone, and one really resourceful dad, carrying what I can only describe as a 20 foot pole!

On Monday I took a walk in Beeley Woods, another nice tree lined walk with a lot of historical bits and pieces along the way, and not busy at all. I have made my targets for six out of seven days in terms of steps, I have eaten sensibly and moderately, I have had at least eight glasses of water a day. So, week one has been rather good.

On Thursday night, The Big Shaun Experience comedy club at the Fat Cat had our first sell out night, a full house of forty people witnessed what turned out to be an incredible show.

Opener Tom Douglas did his first full set in three months and really went down well, in the middle we had Debbie Holt, just a year in to doing stand up but really delivering the laughs.

Also in the middle was the long awaited return to stand up for Russ Cutts, a lad I’ve know since he was 10-years-old, who is now an incredible comedian, nervous beforehand as it was his first gig in eight years, Russ absolutely tore the roof off, his material, pace and timing were glorious to behold. Our night was brought to a fantastic conclusion by Circuit legend Sol Bernstein, naughty, cheeky but absolutely killer comic, he gave us all a masterclass!

Next month we have Jack Gleadow, Jenny Reid, and Roland Gent. Tickets on sale this coming week, follow The Big Shaun Experience on Facebook.