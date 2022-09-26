Shaun Says: Time ordinary folk took a stand  to make nation best it can be

Shaun Doane, frontman of Everly Pregnant Brothers

Among my earliest memories I can recall sitting with my grandparents, watching the Edinburgh Military Tattoo, my grandad, having served in the war, was always a huge fan, and would describe what was going on, and give little anecdotes about his experience of the various regiments and nations represented. It was a tradition that I carried on after he died, watching with my nannan.

My grandad wasn’t a royalist, but he respected the institution. My nannan was incredibly patriotic, (despite being half Irish). Two years older than the Queen, she had photo books about the young princesses, Elizabeth and Margaret, and the Coronation.

At school, we learned all about our Queen, we took part in celebrations and activities for her Silver Jubilee, and her image was there constantly as we grew up.

Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on April 28, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

To hear the news of her illness, and subsequent passing, was a surreal experience, I didn’t feel a personal sense of grief or loss, I never met her, and she represented an institution for which I hold no love or affection, but the thought of her not being with the country any more, felt alien.

What I did feel was a wave of emotion for her children, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, who have lost someone they loved dearly, and my heart went out to them, bringing back strong and painful memories of losing our mum not too long ago.

I don’t know what the future holds, for King Charles, for the monarchy, or even for our nation, so much is happening to divide us, and I feel very uncertain and afraid for the near future.

For my own take, I think the idea of a monarchy has come to the end of its natural span, in the modern world. The cost alone of the monarchy, although tempered by the tourism they bring, is far more than is necessary, and the family have the businesses which could sustain their line for many years. Long may they be around, but independent, and apolitical.