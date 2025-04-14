Shaun Says: The world's gone mad
If you are a fellow addict, you can’t have missed the incredible and awful things that are happening around the world, the kind of things that our grandparents went to war for, who our parents sometimes protested against, the things that caused outrage not just on a local scale, but on the world stage.
What makes me most incredulous and annoyed is the general ignorance and apathy towards the worst actions.
Donald Trump has gone so far beyond parody, it’s not even amusing, every day he comes out with the most insane ideas, policies and statements, clearly demonstrating a complete ianappropriateness for the post he was elected to.
For example, Trump was talking about a special relationship with Italy, which he stated without irony, had gone back to the days of the Roman Empire.
Now, worryingly, some people took that at face value and accepted it as fact. For those people, the Roman Empire came to an end over 1500 years ago. The United States of America came into being over 1200 years after that.
But Donald clearly thinks that if it tumbles from his flapping maw, it’s fact.
I understand to an extent the apathy that people feel, as I sit here, my life trundles on virtually as normal, I get up, I work, I watch TV, I do my DJ gigs, comedy shows etc, I listen to podcasts, yes, food has become more expensive, but luckily being a two income household we’re doing ok, we’re by no means starving.
Public Bills are more expensive, but again, we’re ok.
We live in a fairly quiet neighbourhood, with nice neighbours, and we’re fairly comfortable that we’re safe in our home.
But we see what’s going on, daily, we see the continuing situation in Gaza, and now Trump says he’s just going to take it, along with Greenland, Canada and the Gulf of Mexico, but hey, we’re ok aren’t we?
The day may come that he decides that we are just there to be taken by America, do we want that?
We need to start getting angry, and standing up against the tyranny of evil men in rotten countries.
Because when they come for us, who’s going to look out for us?