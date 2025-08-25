A flag is a flag is a symbol, an icon, a banner to march behind and to fight for, it’s an emblem of nationality, of belonging, of history, the present and the future.

But, ultimately it’s piece of cloth, a signifier, and it neither explains or defines what the message and sentiment is that makes people want to display it.

Olympic athletes, football players, cyclists, of all colours, creeds and genders have worn that flag with pride having achieved wonderful victories in competition. The flag has been draped on the coffins of our soldiers, again, of all different colours, creeds and genders, who have sacrificed their lives in defence of our nation and what we believe in.

The flag was a symbol of hope in the dark days of world war two, when fascism raised its ugly head across the world, and it was symbol of victory over that evil ideology.

I want the flag back

Now? That same flag is being carried by people who spew hate and violence against anyone they perceive as different, it is being carried by people who subscribe to Fascism, and who, 80 years ago, would have been fighting on the other side from their own grandparents, parents even.

The flag has been taken away from the majority of us, and turned into a symbol of hate, division, and depravity.

And amidst all this, people are being attacked for raising a flag in support of a people being subjected to a genocide, I’m saying it out loud, it isn’t a war, it isn’t a crusade against terror, it is an evil action to wipe out an entire nation.

I have two flags that make me feel pride, the flag of my county, Yorkshire, and the flag of my ancestors, the Irish tricolour. I respect the flag of this nation for all the good things it represents, but I feel nothing but shame that it’s now become like a swastika.

I want the majority of us to have our flag and our country back from the nazi, the bigot, the hatemonger, the divisionist, the people who think Lucy Connolly is a hero, the people who think Tommy Robinson is a credible journalist and not, as proven, a man whose violence and contempt for the law have placed him in prison, more than once, and we want it back from the liars, Nigel Farage, parading as the man of the people, while grifting and grasping his way into a place of authority which he has no intention of applying his time to.

I want the flag back.