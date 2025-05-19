Today I’m going to talk about two things, firstly, as it’s Mental Health Awareness Week, I’ll let you know how I’ve been doing. It’s not going to be light reading but please bear with me.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Secondly, in a complete volte face, I’ll be talking about the anniversary of something which brings me constant joy.

So, two weeks ago I was ill in bed with a bad chest infection, absolutely knocked for six, and as such, I didn’t get my repeat prescription request in, by the Saturday I had run out of my medication, and over the next four days my mental health declined rapidly. My anxiety went stratospheric, my mood dropped down a dark well of misery, and on Thursday last week, I was sent home from work after having several meltdowns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s hard to describe how a relapse feels with mental health, with a physical illness there’s a symptom, a sign, easily read, but with mental illness, we all work so hard to mask it and pretend everything is fine, so when a real meltdown happens because our ability to mask has left us, it can be shocking to friends, family and colleagues.

The Cult in 1989. From left: Jamie Stewart, Ian AStbury, Billy Duffy. Picture by Andrew MacPherson

As ever I was incredibly grateful to the people who reached out to check on me, and to offer support. I got my medication on Friday, and slowly my mood and anxiety have stabilised. I’m just not feeling very social or people friendly right now. It’ll be reyt!

The thing remains true, we need to talk to each other, we need to check on our friends, our loved ones, and we need to take time for our own mental health. It can be incredibly hard being a friend or loved one of someone with mental health issues, so if that’s your reality, YOU deserve support and help, and you shouldn’y be afraid to ask for it.

Now, in stark contrast, something joyful.

On Wednesday of this week, it was the 40th anniversary of the release of one of my very favourite singles of all time, a record that is in my top five list of songs that I will always dance to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The single was She Sells Sanctuary by The Cult. I remember the very first time I saw the video on the television, what drew me to it was that playing drums on the track was the wonderful Mark Brzezicki of Big Country, my favourite band at that time.

But, from the opening guitar lick, and swirling synth, I was hooked. The delicate intro, a pause then BLAT! The drums kick start the track and everything goes into sonic overdrive! A track almost five minutes long, and you never get tired of it, it has light and shade, dynamics, a great vocal performance from Ian Astbury, and Billy Duffy wielding his Gretsch White Falcon guitar is 100% ROCK AND ROLL!

It’s a track of pure joy, a toe tapper, a dance inspiration, I defy anyone to listen to it without smiling, singing along, and generally loving the experience.

Life can be dark, but there is ALWAYS something to turn to, to bring a little joy. Have a wonderful week, go long, go hard, go well, and don’t let them get you down!