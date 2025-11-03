Andrew Sykes, from Stainland near Halifax, a french teacher who has turned author writing about his cycling trips round Yorkshire and the continent. Picture Tony Johnson.

It’s almost one o’clock on Friday morning, I should be asleep but I’ve spent the last hour listening to the fantastic ‘Nof For Radio’ podcast, made by two legendary New Zealanders who present a show on The Rock FM in New Zealand. It’s rude, funny and a bit sweary but also features some truly incredible and inspiring stories from some amazing people worldwide.

Whilst listening to the latest episode the guest was Jamie, Swiss born to English parents, he is currently walking a trail from the top to the bottom of the North island. His backstory is fascinating, including tales of doing mandatory national army service, talking about the Swiss defensive infrastructure and about the walk he is currently on.

Also what’s keeping me awake is possibly the maddest idea I have ever had, as I’ve mentioned I’m on a journey to lose weight and get myself fit before I turn 60. I’m swimming regularly and walking, not far or fast at this stage, but steadily building my stamina and reducing my recovery time.

A memory came to me of a book written by cycling travel writer Andrew P. Sykes. “Crossing Europe on a bike called Reggie”, I read this book around 10 years ago, it’s a great read, about a journey along a pilgrimage route from Canterbury to Brindisi in Southern Italy. The Via Francigena.

So, my mad idea. When I’m at my weight loss and fitness goal, I want to recreate that journey, maybe by bike, maybe on foot.

The whole route is around 900 kilometres, and by bicycle took almost a month. Realistically, I could potentially cover 25 kilometres per day, add in some rest and recovery days and some sightseeing, I estimate the journey taking around eight weeks.

Now, obviously there are factors of timing and logistics, and I’ll probably be over 60 by the time it begins, but that little nugget of an idea is planted and will grow.

In other news, in my comedy life, we sadly had to cancel the latest Big Shaun Experience Comedy Club, ticket sales made it unfeasible to run the night, I’m gutted for the acts, the people who did buy tickets (refunds are being sent out as we speak) and for myself, it’s been a Labour of love and we’ll come back in January. On the flipside I’ve secured a good few bookings for the month ahead, including spots in Manchester, Sheffield, Ripley and Hull. I’m looking forward to getting further afield. So, on a few counts, watch this space!