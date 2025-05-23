So, the appeal against eviction was lost, the Leadmill as we’ve known it is no more. Like many of us this is a sad end to a legendary Sheffield venue, a place where bands emerged from the practice rooms and became superstars.

A place where friendship was formed over a pint of snakebite and blackcurrant on the sticky dancefloor, where lifelong bonds were made, allies found, and plans for global domination were postulated.

It was a place where eyes met, hearts beat faster and romance blossomed to a soundtrack of pop, punk, indie, dance, rock, and on a Sunday, jazz accompanied by a roast.

Three generations can claim to have danced on the same dancefloor as their parents and grandparents.

The Leadmill in Sheffield. PIC: Simon Hulme

For me, the Leadmill began as a cool place to go with friends from sixth form, and one or two of our teachers, dancing to the sounds of the sixties, seventies and eighties.

Then my dreams of rock stardom led me through hard graft and persistence, to playing on the hallowed stage, with my first “real” band, 2 till 10. Always a support act, we pushed ourselves to make headline bands hate to follow us. From Various Vegetables to Electrafixion we played our hearts out.

1994 was my last gig with 2 till 10, and it would be almost 20 years until I next took to the Leadmill stage.

One of my funniest memories of the Leadmill is one hot night, down there after a gig, dancing to DJ Adam Morley’s eclectic playlist, I retired to the gentlemens bathroom, where I was standing at the trough letting nature and alcohol take its course, when an attractive young woman with blonde cropped hair and a cheeky smile appeared at my side, said “ayup!” and turned, pointed her posterior at the trough, hitched up her dress and took a ladylike wee.

Reader, I did not know where to look!

I returned to the Leadmill stage with the Everly Pregnant Brothers for three wonderful Christmas shows, and our Judas gig, where ukuleles were abandoned for electric guitars. It was possibly my all time favourite brothers gig, surpassing even playing in front of forty thousand adoring fans at Tramlines in Hillsborough park.

I once spent the four-day run up to Christmas eve, being the official Leadmill Santa Claus. I greeted the crowd, gave out gifts and received literally hundreds of drunken kisses , happy days. (I was single and much younger than today).

So, as we say goodbye, let’s remember the first time, looking good on the dancefloor and feeling like the heavyweight champion of the world.